Antetokounbros Challenge 2005 Greek National Team

Giannis and his brother, Thanasis, better known as the “Antetokounbros”, are teaming up to host a special event in Greece this weekend. Giannis and Thanasis will be joined by friends as they take on legends from the Greek National Team in a game at the historic Nick Galis Arena.

Giannis and Thansis will be facing a core of players from the 2005 and 2006 Greek National Team that won the 2005 Eurobasket Tournament. A full house is expected to watch the game as the “Antetokounbros” decided to make it a free event. Giannis and Thanasis will host another game a week from now in Athens at the Olympic Complex Basketball Stadium, home of the 2004 Olympics.

Watch the trailer for the event below courtesy of Eurohoops.net: