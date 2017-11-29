2016-17 Season in Review: Thon Maker

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Appeared in 57 games (34 starts) and averaged 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game … had 11 points (5-of-7 FG) vs. DAL on 4/2 … scored a career-high 23 points vs. DET on 3/31 and set new career highs in minutes (25), field goals made (9) and 3-pointers made (4) … scored 12 points and made three 3-pointers at IND on 2/11 … recorded seven points and six boards vs. LAL on 2/10 … had six points in five minutes, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range at DEN on 2/3 … tallied 12 points and three blocks at UTA on 2/1 … scored eight points in just eight minutes on 1/27 at TOR … made first career start at MIA on 1/21 and finished with six points in 19 minutes … scored his first career NBA points on 11/3 vs. IND, draining both of his 3-point attempts to finish with six points … made his NBA debut at DET on 10/30, recording one rebound … scored in double figures four times … scored 20+ points once … had 25 DNP-CDs.

2016-17 in Photos

