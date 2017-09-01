2016-17 Season in Review: Spencer Hawes

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game over 54 contests (1 start) with Milwaukee and Charlotte … acquired via trade on 2/2/17 from CHA … had 15 points and five rebounds at BOS on 4/12 … scored 10 points with five rebounds at OKC on 4/4 … tallied 10 points with three boards, two assists and two blocks at SAC on 3/22 … scored his most points as a Buck on 3/4 vs. TOR with 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3FG) … scored in double figures 15 times this season, and in four games with the Bucks … hauled in 10+ rebounds three times … had four double-doubles … Inactive for three games … had 11 DNP-CDs.

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery