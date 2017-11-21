2016-17 Season in Review: Mirza Teletovic

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 70 games (2 starts) and averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game … tallied 15 points while knocking down five threes at IND on 4/6 … had 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three at IND on 2/11 … tallied 13 points and a season-high eight boards at CHI on 12/16 … scored a season-high 25 points, going 5-for-6 from three on 12/10 at WAS … had 22 points vs. SAC on 11/5, tying his career-high with seven 3-pointers made … recorded 15 double-figure scoring games this season … had two 20+ point games … had eight DNP-CDs … missed two games due to a concussion (12/26-12/28) … missed two games with a hamstring strain (3/10-3/11).

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery