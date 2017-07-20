2016-17 Season in Review: Michael Beasley

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Played in 56 games (6 starts), averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 53.3 percent from the field … scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting vs. PHX on 2/26 … had 22 points and six rebounds vs. UTA on 2/24 … scored 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting vs. DET on 2/13 … made his first start of the season on 2/11 at IND and finished with seven points, six rebounds and three assists … scored in double figures in a season-high four straight games from 1/8-1/15 … scored a season-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals at SAS on 1/10 … recorded his one double-double of the season with 13 points and a season-high 10 rebounds at MIA on 11/17 … scored in double figures 25 times … had three 20+ point scoring games … missed 17 games from 3/1-3/29 due to a hyperextended left knee injury suffered at CLE on 2/27 ... Inactive for 15 games … missed five games due a left mid-foot sprain (12/15-12/23) … had four DNP- CDs.

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery