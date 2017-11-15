2016-17 Season in Review: Matthew Dellavedova

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Averaged career highs in points (7.6) and assists (4.7) in a career-high 26.1 minutes per game over 76 contests (career-high 54 starts) … made a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points vs. MIN on 3/11 … scored 15 points in back-to-back games (3/3 vs. LAC and 3/1 vs. DEN) … dished out a career-high-tying 12 assists at DEN on 2/3 … had 16 points and seven assists vs. HOU on 1/23 … had 11 assists at WAS on 12/26 … dished out 10 assists at TOR on 12/12 … posted 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range vs. POR on 12/7 … had a season-high 18 points with six assists vs. BKN on 12/3 … dished out 7+ assists in three straight games from 11/25-11/29, tying a career-long streak … handed out a career- high 12 assists vs. NOP on 11/10 … scored in double figures in a career-long four straight games from 10/26-11/1 … made Bucks debut on 10/26 vs. CHA, scoring 11 points … scored in double figures 25 times … handed out 5+ assists in 34 games … had four games with 10+ assists … missed five games from 12/30-1/6 due to a right hamstring strain.

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery