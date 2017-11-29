2016-17 Season in Review: Khris Middleton

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Appeared in 29 games (23 starts) and averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3-point range ... missed the first 50 games of the season after undergoing surgery on 9/29 to repair a ruptured left hamstring ... had 25 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season vs. DET on 3/31 … tallied 26 points (11-22 FG, 3-3 FG) at POR on 3/21 … scored a season-high 30 points (11-18 FG) at LAL on 3/17 … posted 19 points with season highs in assists (9) and steals (4) vs. LAC on 3/3 … made season debut on 2/8 vs. MIA and finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes … scored in double figures in 22 games … had seven 20+ point games … had one 30-point game … had one double-double.

2016-17 in Photos

