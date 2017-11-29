2016-17 Season in Review: John Henson

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Averaged 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game over 58 contests (39 starts) … scored eight points with nine rebounds and four blocks at LAL on 3/17 … had four blocks with eight points and seven boards vs. IND on 3/10 … scored 15 points with seven rebounds at PHX on 2/4 … post- ed 16 points, five boards and four blocks at DEN on 2/3 … had 11 points and nine rebounds at MIA on 1/21 … tallied 14 points and eight boards vs. CLE on 12/20 … hauled in 10 rebounds on 12/15 vs. CHI … had a season-high-tying 20 points with seven rebounds and two blocks vs. BKN on 12/3 … blocked a season-high five shots with 12 points and eight boards at BKN on 12/1 … posted a season-high 20 points with seven rebounds and three blocks at ORL on 11/27 … grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds to go along with seven points, three assists, two steals and two blocks vs. BKN on 10/29 … had two 10+ rebound games … posted double-figure scoring in 13 games … scored 20+ points two times … blocked multiple shots in 25 contests … missed 10 games from 3/22-4/8 with a left thumb sprain … had 14 DNP-CDs.

2016-17 in Photos

