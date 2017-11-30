2016-17 Season in Review: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Season at a Glance

2016-17 Season Highlights

Appeared in 80 games (all starts) and averaged career highs in minutes (35.6), points (22.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (5.4), blocks (1.9), steals (1.6) and field goal percentage (.522) … moved into a tie with Kareem Abdul- Jabbar for first place on the Bucks’ all-time list for career triple-doubles when he record- ed his third triple-double of the season and the eighth of his career with 10 points, 11 boards and 10 assists vs. CHA on 4/10 … had 31 points, a season-high-tying 15 rebounds and nine assists vs. DAL on 4/2 … had 33 points, 12 boards and a career- high-tying five steals vs. UTA on 2/24 … posted a career-high 41 points on 2/10 vs. LAL, becoming the first Buck to have 40 points in a game since Brandon Jennings (55 vs. GSW on 11/14/09) … netted a career-high 18 free throws (on a career-high-tying 21 attempts) vs. LAL on 2/11 … scored 20+ points in a career-long 14 consecutive games from 12/10-1/6 … hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer at NYK on 1/4, finishing with 27 points and 13 boards … tallied 35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a career-high seven blocks at CHI on 12/31 … recorded his second triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high-tying 11 assists vs. POR on 12/7 ... scored 34 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a career-high-tying five steals vs. CLE on 11/29 … posted 29 points and a season-high-tying 11 assists on 11/25 vs. TOR … recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and three blocks vs. ORL on 11/21 … scored 31 points in the first game of the season vs. CHA, which tied for the fifth-most in franchise history in a home opener, to go along with nine rebounds and five assists … had 54 20+ point games … tallied 18 30+ point games … had one 40+ point game … scored in double figures 73 times … had 28 10+ rebound games … had six 10+ assist games … recorded 31 double-doubles … had three triple-doubles.

2016-17 in Photos

Launch Gallery