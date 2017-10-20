Everything You Need To Know About the 2017 Home Opener

Game Info

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday, October 20 at 6:00pm

Doors Open at 4:30pm

BMO Harris Bradley Center

Bucks Night Out presented by Coors Lite

Giveaways and Entry Attractions

Courtesy of BMO Harris Bank

The first 10k adults get a 50th Anniversary retro shooting shirt compliments of BMO Harris Bank. Fans can enter on the BMO Blue Carpet at the Miller Lite Gate to meet Bucks legend, Jon McGlocklin for a photo opportunity. Show your new Bucks BMO Debit card and get a voucher good for Bucks discounts!

Courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Fans can visit Northwestern Mutual Plaza to enjoy the Harley Jumpstart Bike and also sign the World’s Largest Inflatable Bucks Jersey with a donation to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Entertainment

Lights Out: Put on your glow bands for a special Harley-Davidson Rev Up Moment with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Halftime: Special Bucks 50th Anniversary Blue Man Group Performance

How to Watch/Listen

Friday’s game will be available on FOX Sports Wisconsin. Fans can also stream the game live via the FOX Sports GO app, which is available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tables and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGo.com.

Fans can also listen to Saturday’s game across the Bucks Radio Network with play-by-play voice Ted Davis and analyst Dennis Krause calling the action.

The Bucks app is also available on iOS and Android devices, which allows fans to follow the game on their phone while viewing exclusive content.

Parking

Construction for the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center is underway and during this time, lane and street closures may require alternate routes to get to your parking destination. Despite the construction around the BMO Harris Bradley Center, there are still 4,000 parking spaces available within a quarter mile of the arena, which is a five minute walk or less.

What's New

Smoking policy update



The BMO Harris Bradley Center and its entire property are a smoke-free zone, including the exterior plaza’s and grounds. Smoking and the use of e-cigarettes (vaping) is prohibited inside the Center, and the Center requests fans refrain from smoking or vaping on the grounds outside the venue. For the comfort and safety of all our fans, the Center does not permit fans to “pass-out” of the facility after admission to the arena. Once a guest exits the Center, readmission is not permitted to the event

MKE Test Kitchen

Stop by the brand new test kitchen outside Section 203! It's the place to test out new items throughout the season and give feedback on items you want to see in the new arena. The current menu offers street tacos, street nachos and dessert nachos. The menu will rotate every 10 games so continue to stop by and check it out!

Press. Waffles

Milwaukee's first authentic Belgian Liege waffle company is located outside section 217. Check out the unbelievably delicious offerings topped with sweet and savory options like Nutella, fresh fruit and goat cheese and mild chutney. You won't want to miss these!