Draft Workout | 6.15.2017
Ismael Bako – Stella Artois Leuven Bears (Belgium)
10/10/95 (21) – 6’10” – 210 lbs – Center
- In 2016-17 with the Stella Artois Leuven Bears of the Belgium-Scooore League, appeared in 35 games (21 starts) and averaged 8.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 57.8 percent from the field
- Named the Belgium BLB Rookie of the Year for 2016-17
- Played in 27 games (7 starts) with the Leuven Bears during the 2015-16 season, averaging 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game
- From 2012-15, played in 10 games over the course of three seasons with the Leuven Bears
- Also played three games in the Siauliu Tournament with Topsportschool VBL in 2013 where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game
- Attended the 2017 adidas EUROCAMP and has played for his native Belgium in the U-18 and U-20 European Championships, where he’s played in 25 games over three tournaments and averaged 6.8 points per game
Tyler Roberson – Syracuse – Senior
11/27/94 (24) – 6’8” – 226 lbs – Center
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 34 games and averaged 5.3 points with 4.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field
- Played and started 34 games for Syracuse as a junior in 2015-16 while averaging 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game
- In 2014-15 as a sophomore, played in 28 games (19 starts) and averaged 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game
- Played on the USA East Coast team in the 2014 Four Nation’s Cup in Estonia … averaged 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over four games
- Appeared in 20 games as a freshman in 2013-14 and averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game
Ben Moore – SMU – Senior
05/13/95 (22) – 6’8” – 220 lbs – Forward
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 35 games (all starts) and averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds (ranked 5th in the AAC) and 2.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field
- Named to the All-AAC Second Team and All-AAC Tournament team as a senior in 2017
- Played in the 2017 Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game
- Averaged 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game as a junior in 2015-16, appearing in 29 games with 27 starts
- Played in 34 games (30 starts) as a sophomore in 2014-15 and averaged 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game
- Averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a freshman in 2013-14
- In four seasons with SMU, played in 135 games (93 starts), and averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, and was a career 53.9 percent field goal shooter
Tony Farmer – Lee College (TX) – Sophomore
6’7” – 235 lbs – Forward
- As a sophomore in 2016-17, averaged team highs in points (17.4), rebounds (9.5) and assists (3.8) per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field
- Played and started 32 games as a sophomore and averaged a team-high 14.2 minutes per game
- During the 2015-16 season as a freshman, averaged 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field
- Played in 31 games (19 starts) as a freshman and scored in double figures 24 times including 13 games with 20+ points and three games with 30+ points
Matt Thomas – Iowa State – Senior
08/04/94 (22) – 6’5” – 193 lbs – Guard
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 35 games (all starts) and averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.9 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field
- An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick after his junior and senior seasons … made the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2017
- Averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a junior in 2015-16, appearing in 35 games with 27 starts
- Played in all of Iowa State’s 36 games as a freshman, making 15 starts, and averaged 5.5 points per game
- Appeared in 138 games (77 starts) over four seasons and shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range for his career
- From Onalaska, Wis., and played for Onalaska High School where he was a two-time First Team All-State selection
Ty Sabin – Ripon – Senior
10/15/94 (22) – 6’2” – 190 lbs – Guard
- Three-time D3Hoops.com All-American, earning First Team honors as a senior in 2016-17, and a three-time Midwest Conference Player of the Year
- Holds the Ripon record for career points (2,559), career scoring average (26.1 ppg), career 3-pointers made (283), single-season scoring average (30.7 ppg), single-season points (798) and is tied for fifth in school history for career 3-point percentage (.465)
- D3Hoops.com Central Region Player of the Year and Midwest Conference Player of the Year in 2016-17 as a senior after he averaged 30.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from 3-point range
- Averaged 25.9 points and 27.9 points per game as a junior and sophomore respectively … named the Midwest Conference Player of the Year as a junior and Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore
- Named the D3Hoops.com Midwest Region Rookie of the Year as a freshman after averaging 19.6 points per game
- Played and started 98 games for Ripon over four seasons and was a career 52.7 percent field goal shooter
- From New Berlin, Wis., and attended Catholic Memorial High School