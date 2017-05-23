Draft Workout | 5.23.17
Paris Bass – Erie BayHawks (Detroit Mercy)
08/29/95 (21) – 6’8” – 200 lbs – Forward
- Spent the 2016-17 season in the NBA D-League with the Erie BayHawks, appearing in 21 games (15 starts) while averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game
- Prior to his time in the D-League, spent two seasons with the University of Detroit Mercy where he earned First Team All-Horizon League accolades in 2016 and Horizon League Freshman of the Year honors in 2015
- In 2015-16, led the Titans in points (18.4), rebounds (8.0), blocks (1.4) and steals (1.4) per game, appearing in 24 games with 19 starts … scoring and rebounding ranked fifth in the Horizon League
- Averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game over 33 games (21 starts) as a freshman
- Played in 57 games over his two seasons with 40 starts and was a career 46.1 percent shooter with a 34.1 percent mark from 3-point range
Zak Irvin – Michigan – Senior
09/05/94 (22) – 6’6” – 215 lbs – Guard
- Started all 38 games for Michigan as a senior in 2016-17 and averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35.4 minutes per game
- Played in 35 games (34 starts) as a junior while averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 32.9 minutes per game
- Honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2017 (media) and 2016 (coaches & media) and made the All-Big Ten Tournament Team in 2017 and 2016
- Appeared in all 69 of Michigan’s games over his freshman and sophomore seasons
- Ranks tied for first all-time in program history with 142 career games, fourth all-time in career minutes (4,225) and third all-time for 3-point field goals (241)
Vitto Brown – Wisconsin – Senior
07/13/95 (21) – 6’8” – 230 lbs – Forward
- Played and started in 37 games for Wisconsin as a senior, averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game
- Appeared in 35 games (34 starts) as a junior in 2015-16 and averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game
- Shot 44.5 percent from the field and a team-high 40.0 percent from 3-point range as a junior
- Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and two-time Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree
- In four seasons at Wisconsin, played in 120 games with 71 starts and was a career 42.3 percent shooter with a 35.2 percent mark from 3-point range
Malcolm Hill – Illinois – Senior
10/26/95 (21) – 6’6” – 225 lbs – Guard
- Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2017 after averaging 17.2 points (ranked 3rd in the Big Ten), 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.3 minutes per game as a senior
- Entering his senior season, was placed on the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year watch lists
- Second Team All-Big Ten pick as a junior in 2016 after averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.1 minutes per game … first Illini to record 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season
- Averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree
- Played in 137 games over four seasons (113 starts) with Illinois and ranks third in program history in points (1,846) while becoming the second player in Illini history to have 1,800 career points and 600 rebounds
Eric Mika – BYU – Sophomore
01/05/95 (22) – 6’10” – 230 lbs – Forward
- As a sophomore in 2016-17, averaged 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field
- Played in 67 career games over two seasons at BYU and averaged 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per contest
- Selected to the 2017 All-WCC First Team and All-Academic Team
- Posted 34 double-figure scoring games and scored 20+ points 15 times while tallying 17 double-doubles in 2016-17
- Blocked three or more shots in 12 games as a sophomore
Tony Bradley – North Carolina – Freshman
01/08/98 (19) – 6’10” – 235 lbs – Forward
- Played one season (2016-17) at North Carolina and averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 boards in 14.6 minutes per game
- Scored in double figures in 13 games and recorded three double-doubles as a freshman
- Named 2016 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball for the state of Florida as a senior at Bartow High School in Bartow, Fla.
- Averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks as a high school senior in 2015-16 and finished career as Bartow’s all-time leader for points (1,973) and rebounds (1,054)