Draft Workout | 5.19.2017
Tyler Lydon – Syracuse – Sophomore
04/09/96 (21) – 6’9” – 225 lbs – Forward
- Led Syracuse in rebounding as a sophomore with 8.6 rebounds and ranked second on the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game
- Named honorable mention All-ACC in 2017
- Entering his sophomore season, was on the preseason watch lists for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year awards
- Played in 34 games as a freshman in 2015-16 and averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game … recorded 67 blocks, the third-most by a freshman in school history
- Earned a spot on the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team that won the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship
Ivan Rabb – California – Sophomore
02/04/97 (20) – 6’11” – 220 lbs – Forward
- As a sophomore in 2016-17 averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team
- Top-10 finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award in 2017
- Started 30 of 31 games in 2016-17 and recorded 17 double-doubles … in two seasons with Cal, ranks second in program history with 29 career double-doubles
- Associated Press Preseason All-American who appeared on multiple preseason watch lists, including the Naismith, Wooden and Lute Olson award lists entering his sophomore season
- Earned Second Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in 2016 after averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent (ranked 2nd in the Pac-12)
- In two seasons with Cal, has played in 65 games with 64 starts and is a career 54.4 percent shooter with a 40.9 percent mark from 3-point range
Jaylen Adams – St. Bonaventure – Junior
05/04/96 (21) – 6’2” – 185 lbs – Guard
- As a junior in 2016-17, led the Atlantic 10 Conference in both points (20.6) and assists (6.5) per game … his 195 assists on the season were the second-most in program history
- Named First Team All-Conference in both 2017 and 2016, becoming just the fourth player in St Bonaventure history to earn that distinction
- Averaged 17.9 points and 5.0 assists per game as a sophomore in 2015-16 … led the A-10 in 3-point field goal percentage (.438)
- Played and started in 22 games as a freshman while averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game
- In three seasons with St. Bonaventure, played in 82 games (all starts) and is a career 42.3 percent shooter with a 38.0 3-point shooting percentage
V.J. Beachem – Notre Dame – Senior
01/15/95 (22) – 6’8” – 200 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game while starting 36 games as a senior in 2016-17
- Named honorable mention All-ACC following his senior season
- As a junior in 2015-16, averaged 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range
- Named to the 2016 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points while shooting 42.9 percent from three in four NCAA tournament games
- Finished his career at Notre Dame ranked sixth in games played (132), 72 of which he started over the course of four seasons with the Irish
Dillon Brooks – Oregon – Junior
01/22/96 (21) – 6’7” – 225 lbs – Forward
- 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year, consensus All-American and First Team All-Pac-12 selection after averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game as a junior
- As a junior, shot 48.8 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range
- In three seasons at Oregon, ranks 10th in career scoring with 1,612 points and eighth in career field goals (587)
- Averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore in 2015-16
- Named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2016
- First player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore and has the most career points through his junior season than any player in school history with 1,612
- Played in 109 games with 98 starts in three seasons with the Ducks and is the program’s all-time career scoring leader in points (162) and assists (32) in NCAA Tournament games
Matt Jones – Duke – Senior
12/05/94 (22) – 6’5” – 205 lbs – Guard
- Named to the ACC All-Defensive Team as a senior in 2016-17 and averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.9 minutes per game … 1.7 steals per game ranked fourth in the ACC
- Started 35 games as a junior and averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game
- Ranked fifth in the ACC in 3-point percentage (.415) in 2015-16
- Played in 143 games (86 starts) over four seasons with Duke, which ranks tied for eighth in program history for games played
- Made 510 threes over the course of his career with the Blue Devils and was a 37.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc