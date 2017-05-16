Draft Workout | 5.16.2017
Hamidou Diallo – Kentucky – Freshman
07/31/98 (19) – 6’5” – 190 lbs – Guard
- Enrolled at Kentucky in January of 2017 after graduating from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut in May of 2016
- Did not play during the 2016-17 season
- Consensus top-10 prospect in the class of 2017 out of high school … ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard by both 247 Sports and Scout
- During his final season with Putnam he led the team to a 38-3 record and an appearance in the state semifinals
- A two-time all-state honoree in high school and averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists during his senior season
- Member of the USA Men’s U18 National Team that won gold at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Chile … averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for Team USA
- Recorded the second-highest vertical leap in combine history at 44.5 inches
L.J. Peak – Georgetown – Junior
02/02/96 (21) – 6’5” – 215 lbs – Guard
- Second-leading scorer for Georgetown as a junior in 2016-17 with 16.5 points per game
- Also averaged 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 3.5 assists in 33.8 minutes per game over 30 games (all starts) in 2016-17
- Averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a sophomore in 2015-16 while leading the team in 3-point percentage (.409)
- Played in 33 games with 32 starts as a freshman and was an All-BIG EAST Rookie Team selection after he averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game
- Played in 96 games with 74 starts over three seasons with the Hoyas
- In high school was named Mr. Basketball in South Carolina and was a McDonald’s All-American
Sterling Brown – SMU – Senior
02/10/95 (22) – 6’6” – 230 lbs – Guard
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 35 games (34 starts) and averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a conference-high 44.9 percent from 3-point range
- Named to the All-AAC Second Team and the All-ACC Tournament Team as a senior and also participated in the 2017 Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game
- Leaves SMU as its all-time winningest player with 109 career wins and ranks first in games played (136) and sixth in games started (106)
- Scored in double figures in 28 of 35 games as a senior, including 13 straight to finish the season
- Averaged 10.1 points with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a junior in 2015-16 and set the program record with a 53.6 percent mark from beyond the arc
Nigel Hayes – Wisconsin – Senior
12/16/94 (22) – 6’8” – 240 lbs – Forward
- One of two players in Big Ten history to tally at least 1,800 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists
- Ranks third on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list with 1,857 points … only Badger to appear on the school’s top-10 list for points, rebounds and assists
- Played and started all 37 games for Wisconsin during his senior season in 2016-17 while averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.4 minutes per game
- Named to the 2017 NCAA Tournament All-East Region Team, the 2017 Big Ten All-Tournament Team and was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection following his senior season
- 2016 First Team All-Big Ten pick following his junior season after he averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over 35 games (all starts)
- A Third Team All-Big Ten selection for the 2014-15 season after he started all 40 of Wisconsin’s games during its repeat run to the Final Four
- Named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year and was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team during his freshman season in 2013-14
Jalen Moore – Utah State – Senior
08/21/95 (21) – 6’9” – 220 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in a conference-high 35.5 minutes per game during his senior season in 2016-17
- Named to the All-Mountain West Second Team in 2017
- A Third Team All-Mountain West selection following his junior season in 2015-16 after he averaged 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game
- Became just the third Aggie to lead Utah St. in both scoring and rebounding for three seasons … started all but one of his 92 games played over his final three seasons with the Aggies
- Played in 125 games with 97 starts over four seasons at Utah State and holds career averages of 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game
- A career 47.4 percent shooter from the field with a 38.3 percent mark from 3-point range, including a 42.6 percent mark from deep during his senior season
Deng Adel – Louisville – Sophomore
02/01/97 (21) – 6’7” – 200 lbs – Forward
- Averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game over 32 games (29 starts) as a sophomore in 2016-17
- Shot 42.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3-point range during his sophomore season
- Scored 16 points in both of Louisville’s NCAA Tournament games in 2017 against Jacksonville St. and Michigan on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and beyond the arc
- Played in 20 games (six starts) and averaged 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds as a freshman
- A consensus top-50 recruit out of Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla., where he averaged 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior
- Born in Sudan before moving to Australia as a child … came to the United States in 2013