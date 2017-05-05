Draft Workout | 5.5.2017
Tyler Cavanaugh – George Washington – Senior
02/09/94 (23) – 6’9” – 240 lbs – Forward
- Led George Washington in points (18.3) and rebounds (8.4) per game and was second on the team with 71 assists as a senior in 2016-17
- Named to the All-Atlantic 10 Conference Second Team and All-Academic Team following his senior season
- Recorded 12 double-doubles as a senior and had 17 20-point games
- Led George Washington in scoring as a junior, averaging 16.9 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field
- Earned Second Team All-Atlantic 10 honors following his junior season and was named the NIT Most Outstanding Player
- Started all 73 games his junior and senior seasons with George Washington after sitting out the 2014-15 season after transferring from Wake Forest
- Averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 64 games with Wake Forest
Lamond Murray Jr. – Pepperdine – Senior
11/11/94 (22) – 6’5” – 200 lbs – Guard/Forward
- Led the West Coast Conference in scoring with 21.4 points per game, which ranked 16th nationally, as a senior in 2016-17
- Also averaged 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field in 35.2 minutes per game during his senior season
- Named to the All-WCC First Team as a senior and the All-WCC Second Team as a junior
- Averaged a team-high 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior in 2015-16
- In four seasons with Pepperdine, averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game over 118 games (64 starts)
Reggie Upshaw – Middle Tennessee St. – Senior
04/07/95 (22) – 6’8” – 230 lbs – Forward
- In 36 games (all starts) as a senior in 2016-17, averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.
- Following his senior season was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team
- Made the All-Conference USA Third Team after his junior season in which he averaged 13.7 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Over four seasons at Middle Tennessee St., played in 140 games (115 starts), averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Had 19 points and nine rebounds in Middle Tennessee’s upset win over Minnesota in the First Round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament
Katin Reinhardt – Marquette – Senior
08/21/93 (23) – 6’6” – 210 lbs – Guard
- Averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.8 minutes per game over 29 games (4 starts) as a fifth-year senior with Marquette in 2016-17
- Transferred to Marquette for the 2016-17 season after two seasons with USC
- At USC, appeared in all 34 games (18 starts) in 2015-16 and averaged 11.4 points per game
- As a junior in 2014-15, led the Trojans in scoring with 12.5 points per game while playing in 31 games with 22 starts
- Played one season at UNLV in 2012-13 before transferring to USC
- Started 34 of UNLV’s 35 games as a freshman, averaging 10.1 points per game while making a team-high 65 3-pointers
Jamel Artis – Pittsburgh – Senior
01/12/93 (24) – 6’7” – 215 lbs – Forward
- As a senior in 2016-17 played in 32 games (31 starts) and averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 assists in a team-high 34.3 minutes per game
- Second on the team in field goal percentage (.475) and third in 3-point percentage (.392) during his senior season
- All-ACC Honorable Mention following his senior season
- Averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a junior in 2015-16, playing and starting in all 33 games
- All-ACC Third Team pick by the coaches after his sophomore season in which he averaged a team-high 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game
Tai Webster – Nebraska – Senior
05/29/95 (21) – 6’4” – 200 lbs – Guard
- Finished the 2016-17 season ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.0), fifth in steals (1.4) and eighth in assists (4.0).
- Named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by the media and the All-Big Ten Third Team by the coaches following his senior season
- Is the only player in program history to average 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over the course of a season
- Led the Huskers in both double-figure (30) and 20-point games (9) in 2016-17
- Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, and played for New Zealand in the FIBA Olympic Tournament Qualifier in July of 2016, playing in all three games where he averaged 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game