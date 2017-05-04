Draft Workout | 5.4.2017
Sidy Djitte (SIH-dee zhih-TAY) – Clemson – Senior
04/11/94 (23) – 6’10” – 240 lbs – Center
- As a senior in 2016-17, played in 32 games (24 starts) and averaged 6.5 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field
- Scored in double figures eight times, had 10 or more rebounds in a team-high nine games, and recorded three double-doubles as a senior
- Grabbed 116 offensive rebounds in 2016-17, the ninth-most in a single season in program history … 264 of his 596 career rebounds came on the offensive glass
- Played in 127 games (30 starts) over four seasons with Clemson
- Named the team’s most improved player following the 2015-16 season
- Shot 53.2 percent for his career, including a season-best 62.0 percent as a junior in 2015-16
- Originally from Dakar, Senegal, and is the first player from Senegal to play for the Tigers
Rashawn Thomas (ruh-SHAWN) – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – Senior
08/15/94 (22) – 6’8” – 230 lbs – Forward
- Led the Southland Conference in points (22.5) and rebounds (9.0) per game as a senior in 2016-17, and was one of just two players in the entire country to average 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game
- Earned First Team and Defensive All-Southland honors after his senior season and was named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team
- Leaves Texas A&M-CC as its all-time leader in points (2,033), rebounds (961), blocks (217), field goals made (737), 20-point games (42), double-doubles (42) and defensive rebounds (653), which are just seven of the 18 total school records he holds
- Named Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Southland and Southland All-Defensive Team following his junior season in which he averaged 16.6 points, a conference-high 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game
- Participated in the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament and averaged 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds over three games while shooting 72.7 percent from the field
- From Oklahoma City, Okla., and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee in high school
Tim Kempton – Lehigh – Senior
04/28/95 (22) – 6’10” – 245 lbs – Center/Forward
- Lehigh and Patriot League all-time leader in career rebounds (1,095)
- Ranks third in school history and fourth in Patriot League history with 2,043 career points
- A two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, three-time First Team All-Patriot League selection and two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American
- Named one of just 10 finalists nationwide for the Senior CLASS Award and was a final five finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award following his senior season in which he averaged 20.4 points and 10.4 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game
- Posted 54 career double-doubles, including 21 as a senior, which ranked seventh nationally in 2016-17
- Played in 123 games (120 starts) during his four seasons with Lehigh, averaging double-figure scoring in each season and was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year following his freshman season
JeQuan Lewis (JAY-quan) – VCU – Senior
09/04/95 (22) – 6’1” – 180 lbs – Guard
- Averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35 games (all starts) as a senior in 2016-17 and was named to the 2017 All-Atlantic 10 First Team and All-Atlantic 10 Tournament Team
- Is the only player in VCU history to have 1,400 points, 500 assists and 200 steals … ranks fifth in program history in steals (203) and sixth in assists (503)
- Had nine 20-point games during his senior season, including two 30-point games – one of which came in VCU’s 85-77 loss to St. Mary’s in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament
- Appeared in 141 games with 85 starts in four seasons at VCU and was a career 42.6 percent shooter with a 37.4 percent mark from 3-point range
- Averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds in three games at the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
Troy Caupain (co-PAIN) – Cincinnati – Senior
11/29/95 (21) – 6’4” – 205 lbs – Guard
- In 2016-17 as a senior, averaged 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in a team-high 32.3 minutes per game over 36 games (all starts)
- Set the school record for career assists with 515 and finished second in school history with 102 career wins
- Named to the All-AAC Second Team following his senior season
- Averaged a team-high 13.0 points with 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game in 2015-16 as a junior
- Selected to the All-AAC First Team after his junior season
- Over his four seasons with the Bearcats, played in 101 games with 66 starts and was a career 39.8 percent shooter with a 34.5 percent mark from 3-point range
Tidjan Keita – Cegep de Thetford (Quebec, Canada)
(20) – 6’10” – 200 lbs – Forward
- Played two years at Thetford Academy in Thetford Mines, Quebec, the only French Basketball Academy in North America
- Started playing basketball three years ago
- Originally from Paris, France