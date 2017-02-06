Bucks Viewing Party - February 27
Join your fellow Bucks fans Monday, February 27th to cheer the Deer against the Cavaliers in Cleveland at the official Bucks viewing party at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center. Come to meet Bucks Legend Bob Dandridge and stay for a special halftime performance by Tone Loc.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino invite fans to come cheer on their hometown team inside one of the best sports viewing spots in the city of Milwaukee – Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center. The first 500 fans will receive an exclusive giveaway item.
The Bucks entertainment team, including the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, will take their show to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino as they elevate the excitement of watching the TV broadcast of Bucks games to another level with games, prizes, a special halftime show and lots of fun. There will be food and drink specials during the game, and prizes will include Bucks tickets, and memorabilia.
WATCH PARTY EVENT DETAILS
|Who:
|Milwaukee Bucks fans
|What:
|Bucks Viewing Party
|When:
| February 27th at 5:00 pm - Bucks vs Cavaliers
Game tips off at 6:00pm
|Where:
|
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Event Center