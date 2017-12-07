Bucks To Unveil First Installment Of 50th Anniversary Team At Tomorrow's Game vs. Dallas

As part of the celebration of their 50th Anniversary season, the Milwaukee Bucks will unveil the first installment of their 50th Anniversary Team during tomorrow’s game vs. Dallas at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The 50th Anniversary Team players will be announced by position on five “Classic Nights” throughout the season, starting tomorrow with the Power Forwards. The All-50th Anniversary Team was determined by fan vote on Bucks.com prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

The 50th Anniversary Team players will be announced throughout the game in-arena with short video vignettes and crowd welcomes for those players in attendance. In addition, the current Bucks players will wear their throwback “Classic Edition” uniforms.

The complete 50th Anniversary Team unveiling schedule is as follows:

Fri., Dec. 8 vs. Dallas – Power Forwards

Fri., Jan. 5 vs. Toronto – Point Guards

Fri., Jan. 26 vs. Brooklyn – Small Forwards

Tue., Feb. 27 vs. Washington – Centers

Sun., Mar. 4 vs. Philadelphia – Shooting Guards

Special 50th Anniversary fan giveaways will take place on each of the “Classic Nights”. The first 10,000 adults in attendance tomorrow will receive a 50th Anniversary cap courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin. For a complete schedule, please visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.