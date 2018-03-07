Bucks to Broadcast Final Seven 2017-18 Home Games on Spanish Radio

The final seven 2017-18 regular season home games for the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast in Spanish on 93.7 FM Mas Variedad. Nestor Cobos and Andy Olivares, who will call each of the seven games for 93.7 FM Mas Variedad, will make their 2017-18 debut on Friday when the Bucks play the New York Knicks on Noche Latina at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

This marks the third consecutive season that the Bucks have broadcast games in Spanish, with the seven games this season being the most the team has broadcast in a single season. In addition to Friday’s game against the Knicks, the Bucks will broadcast their home games on March 17 vs. Atlanta, March 21 vs. L.A. Clippers, March 25 vs. San Antonio, April 3 vs. Boston, April 5 vs. Brooklyn and April 9 vs. Orlando on 93.7 FM Mas Variedad.