Bucks Assign Rashad Vaughn To Westchester Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned guard Rashad Vaughn to the Westchester Knicks of the NBA Development League, pursuant to the flexible assignment rule, General Manager John Hammond announced today.

Vaughn was previously assigned to the Westchester Knicks from Nov. 19-23. He appeared in two games during his first assignment and averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per contest. Vaughn has appeared in nine games for the Bucks this season with averages of 6.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.