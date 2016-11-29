Bucks and ATC Partner on New Trees for Threes Initiative

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) today launched a new partnership to create more green spaces in Wisconsin for future generations to enjoy. Through the new Trees for Threes platform, the Bucks and ATC will sponsor the planting of a new tree in Wisconsin for every 3-pointer the Bucks hit at home this season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another great partner in ATC and join together in building an environmentally friendly platform that will benefit communities across the state, both now and into the future,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

Anne Spaltholz, ATC director of corporate communications, said, “We’re looking forward to teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks on this unique initiative that pairs the Bucks’ success with a greener environment. Ultimately, it will be Wisconsin communities that score.”

Throughout the season the Bucks and ATC will work together to identify Wisconsin schools and community partners to participate in tree plantings across the state following the season. Bucks VolunDeers and team officials and ATC staff will join students in the community planting events. All locations where new trees are planted will be listed on www.bucks.com/trees. Last season the Bucks hit 220 3-pointers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, and the team is on pace to far surpass that mark this year.

