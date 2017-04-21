Another New TV Ratings Record for Milwaukee Bucks on FOX Sports Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Bucks dominating performance on the court during Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs resulted in a new ratings record on FOX Sports Wisconsin. Thursday night’s 104-77 Bucks victory over the Toronto Raptors notched a 9.13; surpassing the previous highest-rated game, which was recorded by the team during Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday, April 18.

The Bucks game on FOX Sports Wisconsin was the No. 1 program overall in the Milwaukee market on Thursday, April 20.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s coverage of Game 4 between the Bucks and Raptors tips off tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, with a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live at 1:00pm.