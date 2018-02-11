Utah Wins Ninth Straight Game, Snaps Portland’s Nine-Game Home Win Streak

PORTLAND – The Jazz raced out of halftime with a 24-5 run to take a double-digit lead they would never relinquish in defeating the Trail Blazers, 115-96, on Sunday night. A sellout Moda Center crowd of 19,730 turned out for Portland’s first home loss since Dec. 22 against Denver.

"First quarter we started out great, one-point game at halftime," said Head Coach Terry Stotts about Portland's 44-43 lead at the break. "Just got away from us in the second half."

The Trail Blazers drop back to five games above .500 at 31-26 (16-11 at home) with one game remaining before the All-Star break (Wednesday vs. Golden State). Portland’s nine-game home winning streak was the team’s longest since the 2012-13 season.

In what was a battle of two long winning streaks, the Jazz won their ninth straight game, the longest active streak in the NBA. Utah has also now won seven straight road games and improves to .500 on the season overall at 28-28.

Damian Lillard backed up his 50-point Friday night in Sacramento with 39 points to lead all players. He was 12-for-25 from the field and a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line. Lillard has made all 23 of his free throws attempts in the last two games.

Utah's 38-19 margin in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game. The Jazz outrebounded the Trail Blazers, 20-8, in the period and held Portland to just 6-for-21 shooting from the field.

"They carried over the momentum from the second quarter to the third, and it went from a one-point lead to a 16-point deficit real quick," said Lillard.

Down by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter, Portland didn’t go down without a fight. The Trail Blazers narrowed the lead down to 12 at 100-88 with 2:37 to play but never came closer.



TOP SCORERS

• Lillard went 7-for-7 from the foul line and scored 13 points in the first quarter. After a scoreless second period in 3:45 played, he netted 14 points in the third quarter and another 12 points in the final period.

• CJ McCollum scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half.

• Shabazz Napier scored eight of his 10 points in the first half. In the past two games, he’s tallied 23 points on 7-for-11 FG and 5-7 3-PT.

• Rookie Donovan Mitchell continued his torrid first season with 27 points to lead Utah. Joe Ingles added 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3-PT), surpassing the career-high 23 points he set just two nights ago vs. Charlotte.



NOTABLES

• Lillard has now made 1,193 3-pointers in his career, second-most by any NBA player in his first six seasons (Klay Thompson – 1,328). Stephen Curry is third on the list (1,191).

• Ed Davis recorded 10+ rebounds for the 14th time this season (12 tonight). That leads all NBA reserves this season.

• Utah outrebounded Portland, 58-37, including a 16-6 advantage on the offensive glass. Second chance points went in favor of the Jazz, 19-6.

QUOTABLE

"I thought they did a great job defensively. We needed to be able to get stops and be able to get out and push it at them in transition, not allow them to set up their halfcourt defense." - Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

Portland closes out the first half of the season by hosting the defending champion Golden State Warriors Wednesday at Moda Center. Game time is 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.