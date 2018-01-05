Two-Game Homestand Begins With Visit From Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-18) return home from a three-game road trip to host the Atlanta Hawks (10-27) at Moda Center Friday night. The Blazers began last week’s trek with a 104-89 loss in Atlanta to end 2017.

Portland went 1-2 on the road trip, earning an overtime win in Chicago on New Year’s Day. Despite falling in Cleveland Tuesday, Damian Lillard returned to the lineup to score a game-high 25 points after missing five games with a right hamstring strain. Over the last four games, center Jusuf Nurkić is averaging 15.8 points and 11.3 rebounds to go with CJ McCollum’s 25.8 points per game in that span.

WATCH : NBC Sports Northwest / Blazers Pass

: NBC Sports Northwest / Blazers Pass LISTEN: Rip City Radio 620

The Hawks continue their own three-game road trip with their visit to the Rose City after falling to the Phoenix Suns, 104-103, in the desert on Tuesday. Point guard Dennis Schroder leads Atlanta with 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. Seven Hawks enter Friday’s game averaging double-figure point totals.

Friday’s tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Moda Center with Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd on the call and Brooke Olzendam reporting from courtside. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton describe the action on Rip City Radio 620.