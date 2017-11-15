Turner Teams Up with American Diabetes Association for “Let’s Play Portland” Initiative

(via BDA Sports Management)

Portland Trail Blazer Evan Turner announced today a $50,000 donation to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to support local initiatives such as “Let’s Play Portland,” in partnership with the David Douglas School District (DDSD) and Providence Health and Services.

“Let’s Play Portland” works with students at Menlo Park and Lincoln Park Elementary Schools to help prevent and manage childhood obesity and chronic conditions through wellness and nutrition education and physical activity, as well as drive a measurable increase in the physical activity of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students attending two DDSD schools: Menlo Park and Lincoln Park in Multnomah County. The program includes implementation of CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) curriculum and measurement of outcomes from Sqord activity trackers.

Turner’s involvement with “Let’s Play Portland” is inspired by his personal connection to diabetes, as several members of his family are affected by type 2, and his desire to help in changing the trajectory of this chronic illness that affects far too many Americans. Nearly 5,000 children are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes each year in the United States. Programs like “Let’s Play Portland” can provide lifestyle interventions that can delay or prevent a diabetes diagnosis.

In recognition of World Diabetes Day, Turner visited Menlo Park Elementary on Tuesday, spending time with students talking about the importance of health and wellness, and participating in a stretching session and pantomime game from the CATCH curriculum.