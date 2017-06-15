Trail Blazers Tip-Off Summer League July 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 15, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 2017 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 8 vs. Utah, the NBA announced today.

The Trail Blazers will follow up their NBA Summer League opener vs. the Jazz with a game on Sunday, July 9 vs. Boston, before closing out the preliminary round on Tuesday, July 11 vs. San Antonio. The first and third games will be played at Cox Pavilion, while Sunday’s contest will be at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both facilities are located on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

Following the three-game preliminary round, the NBA Summer League returns to a tournament format for the fifth consecutive year, with each team guaranteed a minimum of five games. The championship game will take place on Monday, July 17.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, including the Tuesday, July 11 meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs.

TRAIL BLAZERS 2017 NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 8 | vs. Utah -- 3:00 PM, Cox Pavilion (ESPNU)

Sunday, July 9 | vs. Boston -- 5:30 PM, Thomas & Mack Center (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 11 | vs. San Antonio -- 1:00 PM, Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

*Rest of schedule TBD