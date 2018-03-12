Trail Blazers Stay Hot With 10th Straight Win Against the Heat

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers extended the NBA’s longest active winning streak with their 10th straight victory, 115-99, Monday night against the Miami Heat before a sellout crowd of 19,786 at Moda Center. Portland’s 10 straight wins represent the team’s longest streak since November 8-25, 2013 (11 games).

The current streak marks the 10th time in franchise history in which Portland has won at least 10 games in a row during a single season. The string of wins includes two victories against Golden State, and wins over division rivals Minnesota, Oklahoma City and Utah, all of whom are also fighting for playoff positioning.

Damian Lillard posted game highs of 32 points and 10 assists, while Jusuf Nurkic added 27 points, just two shy of a season mark, and a game-best 16 rebounds. His 12 field goals (on 18 attempts) matched a career best.

The Trail Blazers are currently in front of Oklahoma City by two games for the Northwest Division lead and the third spot in the Western Conference.

Portland led by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter before Miami raced to within three at 93-90. But the Trail Blazers regained control from there, outscoring the Heat, 22-9, in the final 5:56 of the game.

The Trail Blazers improve to 41-26 on the season, as they continue to push their mark to its highest level of the season. Portland is 15 games above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Trail Blazers are also winners of 16 of their past 17 home games, boosting their Moda Center mark to 23-11.

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard registered his 12th straight game with at least 20 points, including eight games with 30 points or more.

• Nurkic’s 27 points were his most since netting a season-high 29 points on Nov. 24 at Brooklyn.

• CJ McCollum (17 points), Evan Turner (13 points) and Zach Collins (10 points) also reached double figures for Portland. Collins has scored in double digits in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

• Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points on 10-for-17 FG.

NOTABLES

• Portland has won each of its first nine games after the All-Star break for the first time in team history (7, 1999-2000).

• Nurkic recorded his fifth game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds this season. He has more such games this season than the rest of his career combined (4).

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth game of their five-game homestand Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip from Moda Center, with broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.