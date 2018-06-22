Trail Blazers Select Anfernee Simons in First Round of NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 21, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have selected guard Anfernee Simons with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Simons, 19, enters the NBA from IMG Academy (Fla.), where he competed as a post-graduate and averaged 22.4 points (54% FG, 45% 3-PT), 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 2017-18.

Simons (6-4, 180) played his senior season of high school in 2016-17 at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., where he posted averages of 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals.

He will wear No. 24 for the Trail Blazers.