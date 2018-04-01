Trail Blazers Secure Playoff Spot With Win Over Grizzlies

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies, 113-98, and in doing so, clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference behind a sellout crowd of 19,545 at Moda Center. Portland joins Houston and Golden State as the only Western Conference teams to solidify spots in the postseason.

“It’s good. We’re not done yet, but it’s good to celebrate something,” said Jusuf Nurkic. “It’s a good move, but we know we’re not done yet. 77 games to clinch the playoffs for us. Last year was a different stage. This year is good. Everybody feels good about it.”

The win secures Portland’s playoff berth for the fifth straight season. The last time the Trail Blazers went to the playoffs in five straight years was 1999-2003, as part of a 21-year streak of playoff appearances that began in 1983.

“Clinching the playoffs, being in the playoffs five straight years is a good accomplishment; it’s one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “We still have some more goals to accomplish, but it’s something everybody should be proud of.”

Portland got its scoring from a variety of sources yet again, with Damian Lillard leading the way with 27 points (11-11 FT) to go with nine assists. CJ McCollum netted 20 points and set season highs with his nine assists and four steals, while Al-Farouq Aminu (5-8 FG) and Evan Turner (7-9 FG) pitched in 17 points apiece.

The Trail Blazers got most of their separation on the scoreboard from a 43-24 third-quarter margin, tying a team high for points in any quarter this season. After the Trail Blazers took a 32-24 lead into the first quarter break, the Grizzlies came back to briefly take the lead, 49-48, with 3:38 to go in the first half. Portland then regained the advantage, 55-51, by halftime and never again trailed in the game.

Portland improves to 48-29 this season and maintains a three-game lead over San Antonio (45-32) for the third seed in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers have just five games remaining, with four taking place on the road beginning Tuesday in Dallas. Portland’s final four games of the season are against teams in the Western Conference playoff picture.

“I think for our stress level, we don’t have to go down to the wire to get a playoff spot,” said Lillard about already making the playoffs. “Now we’re just looking to stay sharp, keep doing the things that have allowed us to have the success that we’ve had, and try to finish it off and win the division, get home court.”

The Trail Blazers have now scored at least 100 points in 20 straight games, marking the longest single-season streak of games with 100+ points since Jan. 16-April 14, 1990 (42 games, tied for team record).

TOP SCORERS

• All five Trail Blazers starters scored in double figures for the 10th time this season. Portland is 8-2 in those games.

• McCollum scored at least 20 points in all four games against Memphis this season, averaging 30.5 points in those contests. He has averaged 19.8 points in 15 career games against the Grizzlies, his highest scoring average vs. any Western Conference team.

• Turner scored in double figures for the third time in four games since replacing Maurice Harkless in the starting lineup.

• Zach Collins led the Trail Blazers bench in scoring for the second straight game with seven points.

• University of Oregon product Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies scoring attack with 28 points, one shy of his career high.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies split this season’s series, 2-2.

• Portland passed out 28 assists two nights after matching a season best with 30 assists vs. the LA Clippers.

• Aminu scored his ninth double-double of the season, one shy of his career-high 10 in 2012-13.

• Ed Davis missed his first game with a right ankle sprain. The team announced Saturday that he would be re-evaluated in the next 7-14 days.

QUOTABLE

“It’s happening at the right time. The way it’s happening is well-equipped to have success in the playoffs. You’re getting production from everybody, the ball movement, the defense. We’re just depending on a lot of guys, and I think it’s a good sign for us having some success in the playoffs.” – Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers take off for their final road trip of the regular season, a four-game set that begins with the Texas Triangle and ends in Denver. First up for Portland is Dallas, with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.