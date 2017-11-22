Trail Blazers Look For Third Straight In Visit To Philadelphia

Riding back-to-back wins, the Portland Trail Blazers (10-7) visit the City of Brotherly Love for the second of a five-game road trip to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) Wednesday night. This matchup is the first of two meetings between the teams in 2017-18.

Portland started its five-game trek Monday night with a gutsy 100-92 victory at Memphis. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting in the win. Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle in the second quarter to finish with 21 points and four assists. Noah Vonleh added 11 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

WATCH: NBC Sports Northwest (STREAM)

NBC Sports Northwest (STREAM) LISTEN: Rip City Radio 620 / Trail Blazers Mobile App

Philadelphia has won three of its last four, beating the Utah Jazz at home Monday night, 107-86. Rookie Ben Simmons recorded a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while center Joel Embiid added 15 points and 11 rebounds in the home win.

The Blazers and Sixers split the season series in 2016-17, with the home side claiming victory in each meeting. Most notably, Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić's 28 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks in Portland's 114-108 overtime victory at Moda Center.

Tip off is set for 4pm Pacific from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd have the call on NBC Sports Northwest, while Brooke Olzendam provides coverage from courtside. Brian Wheeler details the action on Rip City Radio 620.