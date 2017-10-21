Trail Blazers Head To Milwaukee To Cap-Off Opening Road Trip

Following back-to-back road wins at Phoenix and Indiana to start the 2017-18 season, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) travel to Wisconsin Saturday night to visit the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) in each team's first back-to-back scenario of the young season.

Portland defeated the Indiana Pacers Friday night in Indianapolis, 114-96, behind a 28-point effort from combo guard CJ McCollum. While supplying his typical swarming defense, forward Al-Farouq Aminu supplied a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.

The Milwaukee Bucks fell at home Friday evening to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-97. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the defeat, while 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points.

The Blazers haven't won in Milwaukee since 2013, falling in Brew City in each of their last three visits. The Bucks swept the season series versus Portland in 2016-17.

Saturday's game tips off at 5:30pm PT, with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:00pm PT on NBC Sports Northwest. Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd have the call on NBCSNW with Brooke Olzendam reporting from courtside. Scott Lynn and Casey Holdahl provide the action on Rip City Radio 620.