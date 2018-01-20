Trail Blazers Close-Out Homestand Saturday Versus Dallas

Winners of five straight at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (24-21) close a three-game homestand Saturday night versus the Dallas Mavericks (15-30). The matchup is the first of first of three meetings between Portland and Dallas this season.

Portland claimed its fifth home win in a row Thursday night, beating the Indiana Pacers, 100-86, at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 26 points to go with eight assists. Center Jusuf Nurkić added 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds in the victory

Dallas has been off since Tuesday, when they fell on the road to the Denver Nuggets, 105-102. Forward Harrison Barnes leads the Mavericks with 18.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Rookie guard Dennis Smith, Jr. adds an admirable 14.5 points per game, while Dirk Nowitzki is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in his 20th NBA season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam providing coverage from Moda Center. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton describe the action on Rip City Radio 620.