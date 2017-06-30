Trail Blazers Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 30, 2016) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, highlighted by 2017 first round draft picks Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, and returning roster players Pat Connaughton and Jake Layman.

Portland’s four-day Summer League training camp begins Tuesday, July 4 at the Practice Facility.

The Trail Blazers made a draft day trade to acquire Collins, who was picked 10th overall out of Gonzaga, and Swanigan was selected with the 26th overall pick out of Purdue. Connaughton holds averages of 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 73 games (one start) over two seasons with the Trail Blazers. Layman finished his rookie 2016-17 season averaging 2.2 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 35 games (one start).

The Trail Blazers will tip-off the game schedule on Saturday, July 8 vs. Utah, followed by a game on Sunday, July 9 vs. Boston, before closing out the preliminary round on Tuesday, July 11 vs. San Antonio. The first and third games will be played at Cox Pavilion, while Sunday’s contest will be at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both facilities are located on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

Following the three-game preliminary round, the NBA Summer League returns to a tournament format for the fifth consecutive year, with each team guaranteed a minimum of five games. The championship game will take place on Monday, July 17.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2017 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

2017 Trail Blazers Summer League Roster



No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Last Played NBA Years 37 Jordan Adams G 6'5" 209 7/8/94 Memphis Grizzlies 1 34 Keith Benson C 6'11" 240 8/13/88 Sioux Falls (G-League) 1 26 Markel Brown G 6'3" 190 1/29/92 Khimki (Russia) 2 44 Antonius Cleveland G 6'6" 195 2/2/94 Southeast Missouri R 33 Zach Collins C 7' 230 11/19/97 Gonzaga R 5 Pat Connaughton G 6'5" 210 1/6/93 Trail Blazers 2 24 DeAndre Daniels F 6'9" 196 4/15/92 Dinamica Mantova (Italy) R 2 Jorge Gutiérrez G 6'3" 195 12/27/88 Trabzonspor (Turkey) 4 28 R.J. Hunter G 6'5" 185 10/24/93 Long Island (G-League) 1 31 Nick Johnson G 6'3" 200 12/22/92 Bayern Munich (Germany 1 10 Jake Layman F 6'9" 210 3/7/94 Trail Blazers 1 9 Patrick Miller G 6'1" 200 5/22/93 Sioux Falls (G-League) R 16 Josh Scott F 6'10" 245 7/13/93 MZT Skopje (Macedonia) R 50 Caleb Swanigan F 6'9" 249 4/18/97 Purdue R

Summer League Coaches: