Trail Blazers Draft Quiz

Which player was the first Trail Blazers draft pick in history?

Which Blazer was the first to be selected No. 1 overall?

In 1978, Portland selected Mychal Thompson No. 1 overall in a trade with which team?

The Blazers selected Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler with which pick in the 1983 NBA Draft?

Hall of Famer Drazen Petrovic fell to the Blazers at which pick in the 1986 NBA Draft?

Which player was not selected by the Trail Blazers?

The Trail Blazers selected Damian Lillard with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012, acquired from which team?

Which player did Portland send to Brooklyn for the No. 6 pick to select Damian Lillard?

Which player is the most recent draft selection by the Trail Blazers?