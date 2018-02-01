Terry Stotts named Western Conference Coach of the Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for January, the league announced today.

Currently in his sixth season at the helm, Stotts led Portland to an 11-5 record in January and an undefeated month at the Moda Center. Winners of four straight and eight straight at home, the Trail Blazers (29-22) are a season-high seven games above .500 and have moved up to sixth in the Western Conference.

Stotts has won the award five times, the most by a Trail Blazers head coach.

On Jan. 26 at Dallas, Stotts became one of four head coaches in Trail Blazers history to win 250 games and one of five head coaches in the NBA to win 250-plus games with their current team.

Among Western Conference teams in January, Portland ranked first in three-point field goal percentage (40.8%), first in free throw percentage (81.2%), third in rebounding (44.8 rpg), third in field goal percentage (48.0%), fourth in winning percentage (.688), fourth in scoring (112.1 ppg) and fifth in turnovers (13.3). The Trail Blazers have scored 100-plus points in 16 consecutive games, a season high.

Stotts previously won the award in November 2013, December 2014, February 2016 and March 2017, joining Rick Adelman (3), Nate McMillan (3), Mike Dunleavy (2), Jack Ramsay and Mike Schuler as Trail Blazers head coaches who have taken home the honor.

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.