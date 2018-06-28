Trail Blazers' Lillard & McCollum, Raptors' Derozan & Lowry Headline 6th NBA Canada Series

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that the sixth NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will feature two 2018-19 preseason games in Vancouver and Montreal.

2018 NBA All-Stars DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors will take on three-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, September 29.

This will mark the fifth preseason game played in Montreal and the fourth preseason game played in Vancouver as part of the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell. This will mark the first time the Trail Blazers will participate in the NBA Canada Series presented by Bell.

Tickets will go on-sale July 14, 2018. Fans are encouraged to register for exclusive presale ticket access at NBA.com/CanadaSeries.

The NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will once again feature an expanded schedule of interactive fan events, NBA legend appearances, and NBA Cares community outreach programs in Vancouver and Montreal.