Robin Jones Passes Away at Age 64

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 16, 2018) – Robin Jones, a member of the Portland Trail Blazers 1977 NBA Championship team, has passed away in Chicago. He was 64.

Originally signed as a free agent of August 1976, Jones was affectionately known as “Rubberband Man” because of his lanky, 6-9 frame. His lone season with the Trail Blazers was history-making as he averaged 5.5 points per game as a reserve player behind all-time Portland greats Bill Walton and the late Maurice Lucas. He was later traded to Houston in August 1977 for Tom Owens. When the Trail Blazers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1977 Championship team in 2017, Jones joined his teammates at center court in Moda Center for the special recognition, despite being wheelchair-bound later in life.

“I was very sorry to hear about Robin. He played a vital role on our championship team,” said Trail Blazers Founder Harry Glickman. “He will be missed by his friends and family, and also by his teammates.”

“Robin Jones didn’t play very much, but he was an absolute teammate from end to end, and he did everything that was asked of him,” said Trail Blazers Ambassador and former broadcaster Bill Schonely. “He was terrific in the locker room, and an all-around great guy. God bless you, Robin Jones.”

The following is information from the Jones family concerning final arrangements:

Funeral Services – Friday, July 20 at 11 a.m. Central Time

Wake – Thursday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. Central Time

Leak & Sons Funeral Home

18400 S. Pulaski Rd

Country Club Hills, IL 60478

(708) 206-0860