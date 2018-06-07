David Vanterpool Joins USA Basketball Minicamp

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2018) – USA Basketball announced today that Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool will join the coaching staff at the July 25-27 USA Basketball Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas.

The roster of invited players includes Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, and will feature practices on July 26 and 27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

“As we prepare to conduct our first USA national team training camp in the 2017-20 quadrennium, we’re excited about having our available national team players participate in the July 26-27 minicamp and we have compiled a truly outstanding, high-energy coaching staff that will assist coach Popovich,” said USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

Thirty-five NBA players were named on April 6 to the 2018-20 USA National Team roster. It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.