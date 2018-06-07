Trail Blazers Sign Rookie Gary Trent Jr

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Gary Trent Jr., it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Trent Jr. was the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Trent Jr., 19, averaged 14.5 points (41.5% FG, 40.2% 3-PT, 87.6% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.16 steals and 33.8 minutes in 37 games (all starts) as a freshman at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

Trent Jr. (6-6, 209) was one of 10 finalists for the 2017-18 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team. He finished third in the ACC in three-pointers made (97) and was the fourth freshman in Duke history to lead the team in three-point field goal percentage.

He will wear No. 9 for the Trail Blazers