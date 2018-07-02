Trail Blazers Sign Rookie Anfernee Simons

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 2, 2018)– The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Anfernee Simons, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Trail Blazers selected Simons with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Simons, 19, enters the NBA from IMG Academy (Fla.), where he competed as a post-graduate and averaged 22.4 points (54% FG, 45% 3-PT), 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 2017-18.

Simons (6-4, 180) played his senior season of high school in 2016-17 at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., where he posted averages of 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals.

He will wear No. 24 for the Trail Blazers.