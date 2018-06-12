Trail Blazers Tip-Off NBA Summer League July 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 12, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers will tip-off their 2018 NBA Summer League schedule on Saturday, July 7 against the Utah Jazz (12:00 p.m.), the NBA announced today.

The Trail Blazers will follow up their NBA Summer League opener vs. the Jazz with a game on Sunday, July 8 vs. Atlanta (2:30 p.m.), before closing out the preliminary round on Tuesday, July 10 vs. San Antonio (1:00 p.m.) The first and third games will be played at Cox Pavilion, while Sunday’s contest will be at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both facilities are located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 2018 NBA Summer League marks the first time that all 30 NBA teams will play in the annual showcase. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV will air 36 games, including the Saturday, July 7 meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz and the Tuesday, July 10 matchup between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs.

Fans can purchase tickets to the NBA Summer League by visiting NBATickets.com.

TRAIL BLAZERS 2018 NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 7 vs. Utah 12:00 PM Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 8 vs. Atlanta 2:30 PM Thomas & Mack Center (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 10 vs. San Antonio 1:00 PM Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

*Rest of schedule TBD