Rookie Duo Ready to Grind After Arriving in Rip City

Four days after realizing their lifelong dreams of becoming NBA players, Trail Blazers draftees Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan arrived in Portland ready to get to work immediately after their introduction to media Monday morning.

"I got in yesterday," said the No. 10 pick Collins, who turned pro after one season at Gonzaga. "Dame [Lillard], CJ [McCollum] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkić] all reached out to me; they all seem like good people. The Practice Facility, I was shocked, I didn’t know it’d be this nice. I went to pre-draft workouts with other teams in the league, and it’s definitely up there with some of the best I've seen.

"I’m really excited to have this place where I can come in and work every day."

For Swanigan, drafted 26th by the Blazers following to two seasons at Purdue, joining the Trail Blazers is the next challenge of his well-documented journey from living in a homeless shelter while battling obesity as an eighth grader to evolving into one of the most dominant college big men in recent years. Landing with a team that seems to perennially have a chip on its shoulder is a perfect fit for Swanigan to further prove himself.

"Coming from grinding like that, I think it will be easier to connect [with teammates] and be able to relate just because we have the same kind of empathy within each other," the 6-9, 250 lb. forward told media Monday.

"[The Trail Blazers] just got swept, so that puts a chip on a team’s shoulder. They’re already a good team; I’m not being drafted to a team that’s in a bad situation or trying to rebuild. I’m just trying to hop on the wave and start fighting for a playoff position right away, that’s exciting as a young guy."

Both players bring unique skillsets to Portland. For Las Vegas native Collins, it's a dynamic presence at both ends of the floor. The 7-0, 230 lb. Collins, regarded as one of the top defensive big men available in the draft, shot 47.6% from behind the three-point line while helping Gonzaga to a National Championship game appearance as a freshman last season in Spokane.

"My ability to go inside on offense, and then stretch the floor with shooting," said Collins. "On defense, just going after everything. Regardless of who I’m guarding, I wanna stop him. If it’s the best point guard in the league or the best big man in the league, I just want stop them."

Despite being the first college player since Tim Duncan to average 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and three assists per game, Swanigan believes his winning mentality is the most important aspect of his game he brings to Rip City. Swanigan led Homestead High School in Ft. Wayne to its first state title as Indiana's Mr. Basketball his senior year before helping Purdue to the regular-season Big Ten title as a consensus All-American his sophomore season.

"Knowing what it takes to win — winning is a characteristic that everyone doesn’t have," Swanigan said. "They win here; I’ve been a winner my entire life, so I’m not gonna miss a beat going to an organization where guys are pulling all in the same direction."

While he didn't comment on his plans to implement Collins and Swanigan on the court, head coach Terry Stotts is impressed most with the intangibles each rookie brings to the Trail Blazers in 2017-18.

"I like both of their demeanors on the court," Stotts explained. "I think they’re both very competitive, hard-nosed players. They’re aggressive and I like their mentality. Probably, more than anything else at this stage, I like the players that they’re going to become. I think they’ve both shown a willingness to work.

He continued: "The Xs and Os and things on the court will all work themselves out, but what they bring to our team right now and what they’re going to bring in the future, I think, is very encouraging. They both play a different way, but I think they both have a game, they know their game and they both have a lot of potential."

Both Collins and Swanigan will play on the Trail Blazers' Summer League roster. The team tips-off play in Las Vegas on July 8.