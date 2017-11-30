QUIZ » What Do You Know About Trail Blazers Transaction History?

Skip to main content
<section><h2>How well do you know your Blazers transaction history?</h2></section><section><h2>Who was the first Blazer acquired via trade?</h2></section><section><h3>Which Hall of Famer was once on the Blazers roster, but never played a single game for Portland?</h3></section><section><h3>Which player was traded for the pick that resulted in Clyde Drexler?</h3></section><section><h3>Which Blazer was acquired for Sam Bowie and Portland's 1989 first round pick (Mookie Blaylock)?</h3></section><section><h3>From which franchise did the Trail Blazers acquire Rasheed Wallace?</h3></section><section><h3>How many players were traded to Houston to acquire Scottie Pippen?</h3></section><section><h3>The Trail Blazers acquired the draft rights to Brandon Roy from which team?</h3></section><section><h3>How many times did Steve Blake sign with Portland as a free agent?</h3></section><section><h3>Which player was traded to acquire the pick that resulted in Damian Lillard?</h3></section><section><h3>Which current Trail Blazer was NOT acquired via a trade mechanism?</h3></section><section></section><section></section>
Trail Blazers
