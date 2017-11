QUIZ » What Do You Know About Trail Blazers Transaction History?

How well do you know your Blazers transaction history?

Who was the first Blazer acquired via trade?

Which Hall of Famer was once on the Blazers roster, but never played a single game for Portland?

Which player was traded for the pick that resulted in Clyde Drexler?

Which Blazer was acquired for Sam Bowie and Portland's 1989 first round pick (Mookie Blaylock)?

From which franchise did the Trail Blazers acquire Rasheed Wallace?

How many players were traded to Houston to acquire Scottie Pippen?

The Trail Blazers acquired the draft rights to Brandon Roy from which team?

How many times did Steve Blake sign with Portland as a free agent?

Which player was traded to acquire the pick that resulted in Damian Lillard?