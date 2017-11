QUIZ » How Well Do You Know These Obscure Blazers Roster Facts?

Obscure Trail Blazers Roster History Quiz Beyond the on-the-court stats, how well do you know the players to represent Portland since 1970?

Which university has produced the most Trail Blazers?

What is the most common last name in Blazer history?

What is the most common jersey number in Blazers history?

How many players have worn No. 0 in team history?

How many foreign-born players have played for the Blazers?

How many players have appeared in just one game for the Trail Blazers?

How many players have the Trail Blazers drafted directly out of high school?

How many Hall of Famers have played for the Trail Blazers?