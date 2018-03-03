Portland Wins Sixth Straight Game, Takes Third Place in the West

PORTLAND – Portland added Oklahoma City to its list of wins after the All-Star break against Western Conference rivals with a 108-100 victory Saturday night behind another sellout crowd of 20,063 at Moda Center. CJ McCollum (28 points) and Damian Lillard (20 points) paced Portland in scoring.

"Defensively we got enough stops when we needed them," said McCollum. "A lot of guys stepped up and contributed. Zach (Collins) was great. (Ed Davis) was great as always. (Shabazz Napier) contributed. (Evan Turner) stepped up and hit some big shots and defended all night."

The Trail Blazers (37-26) now stand alone in third place in the Western Conference and lead the Northwest Division, a half game in front of the team they knocked off two nights ago – the Minnesota Timberwolves – and a full game ahead of the Thunder.

Portland’s roll continues with a win streak that has now reached six games, the third-longest active winning run in the NBA. The Trail Blazers have also won 13 of their past 14 home games, improving to 20-11 at Moda Center this season.

"The fans are really into it," said Lillard. "And I think we're just controlling games with our consistency right now."

The Trail Blazers are now 3-0 in the season series against the Thunder, guaranteeing the tie breaker between the teams. Portland has defeated Oklahoma City five times in a row in all and eight straight times at Moda Center, dating back to February 2014.

Evan Turner started for the first time since Feb. 4, in place of the injured Maurice Harkless (left knee), and scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. His three 3-pointers (of 4) marked a new season high.

"I just got some shots, and I took them," Turner said. "That was it. I just tried to make the right play. I think we all stepped up and tried to make it a group effort as we've done these past few weeks."

Portland’s bench played a big role in the win, scoring 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting. Four different reserves scored at least six points (Collins-12, Napier-7, Connaughton-6, Davis-6). Zach Collins’ 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT) marked a new career best (11, Dec. 23 at LA Lakers).

"He was huge," Lillard said of Collins. "As a rookie to be out there in big moments like that in such a huge game against players of that level, he was great."

In a close game nearly the entire way, Portland built the game’s first double-digit lead, 85-75, early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City came within three at 95-92 but never closer.

TOP SCORERS

• CJ McCollum scored 10 of his team-high 28 points (10-20 FG, 6-6 FT) in the fourth quarter. He added eight rebounds and six assists.

• Damian Lillard scored 20+ points for the eighth straight game (20 points, 7 assists).

• Russell Westbrook led all players with 30 points (12-31 FG) and 11 rebounds.

NOTABLES

• Portland has won its first five games after the All-Star break for the first time since the 1999-2000 season (seven games).

• Lillard broke the franchise record with his 45th straight game with a 3-pointer made (Nicolas Batum, 3/14/13-1/2/14).

• Ed Davis grabbed 10+ rebounds for the third straight game and sixth time in the past 10 games.

• Both teams were missing one of their starting forwards – Maurice Harkless (left knee), Carmelo Anthony (rest).

QUOTABLE

"I think it's important that whether it's Moe or Chief or Nurk or Pat - I thought Pat Connaughton gave us a good contribution tonight - It's going to come from someone, and it's not necessarily going to be the same guy every night." - Head Coach Terry Stotts

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers play their first of just five road games in March when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Monday night from STAPLES Center. Tipoff in Portland is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and NBATV, along with NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM. The Trail Blazers have defeated the Lakers in each of the last 14 meetings between the teams.