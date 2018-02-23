Portland Snaps Utah’s 11-Game Win Streak in All-Star Break Return

SALT LAKE CITY – The Trail Blazers halted the league’s longest winning streak with a 100-81 victory over the Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday night.

CJ McCollum (26 points) and Damian Lillard (24 points) led the Trail Blazers scoring attack, but the story was Portland’s defense. The Trail Blazers limited the NBA’s hottest team to just 81 points, the fewest by the Jazz since Dec. 20 and the fewest allowed by Portland since giving up just 76 to the Suns on opening night.

"Arguably one of our better defensive games of the season," said Head Coach Terry Stotts. "Even though we gave up 30 in the first quarter, I thought we really got off to a good defensive start. We were active, and then the rest of the way we stayed with it. Tranistion defense, threes, offensive rebounds, all the keys that we talked about we did a good job with."

Portland took control of the game with a 27-17 third quarter, where the road team led by as many as 17 points and took an 80-64 lead by the start of the final period. After Utah narrowed its deficit to nine points with fewer than three minutes to play in the game, McCollum silenced the home crowd with three straight heartbreaking field goals.

"Called mid pick and roll, tried to get some space, got to that free throw line area, which is more of a sweet spot for me - comfort shot," said McCollum. "And then I rose up and hit it. And then we did the same thing over and over again."

Portland has now won four of its past five games and improves to 33-26, a season-high tying seven games above .500. With the win, the Trail Blazers remain in a tie with the Nuggets for sixth in the Western Conference.

Utah’s 11-game winning streak was the NBA’s longest active string of victories and the longest by the Jazz since 2009. The streak began on Jan. 24 and included victories over Toronto, Golden State and San Antonio twice.

Maurice Harkless tallied a career-high tying six steals (3/15/13, Orlando at Oklahoma City), with four of his thefts coming in the first quarter. He is the only Trail Blazer with six steals in a game this season. Portland recorded 11 steals in all.

"He was a monster," said Lillard of Harkless. "From the start of the game, I knew he was going to dominate the game without even having to score or get a bunch of rebounds. It was just the activity - he was everywhere."

Portland led by as many as 10 points in the opening period before taking a slim 31-30 advantage into the second quarter. The Trail Blazers maintained an edge throughout the second quarter, leading at the break by a 53-47 count. The Jazz never led in the game.

TOP SCORERS

• With his 24-point outing against the Jazz, Lillard has now scored 157 points over the past four games, dating back to his 50-point night in Sacramento on Feb. 9. That’s more points in a four-game stretch than any Trail Blazer in team history, surpassing Brandon Roy’s 152 points from Dec. 11-18, 2008.

• McCollum scored 16 of his 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3-PT) in the second half.

• Aminu made five of his six shots (2-2 3-PT) for 12 points on the night. He shared the team lead in rebounds with Ed Davis (8).

• Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3-PT). Mitchell scored 14 points in the first half on an efficient 5-for-7 shooting (4-6 3-PT).

NOTABLES

• Lillard extended his free throw streak to 54 made attempts in a row. That ties the longest streak of his career (March 8-24, 2016) and leaves him just three shy of Damon Stoudamire’s franchise record.

• Lillard has now made a 3-pointer in 41 straight games, just one shy of his own franchise record for a single season (42, 11/22/16-3/7/17). He will look to equal that mark Saturday in Phoenix.

• Portland held Utah without a 3-pointer in the second half (0-10 3-PT) and to 34.8% (16-46 FG) shooting overall.

• The Trail Blazers committed just two second half turnovers.

QUOTABLE

"We know that this second half of the season is when it has to happen. It's when you've got to get the job done. You can have a great first half of the season and then fall apart in the second half. We knew coming here how important this was, especially with how hot they are, where the teams are in the standings. We knew what it had to be, and we came in here with that type of mentality." - Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

Portland’s quick two-game road trip comes to an end in Phoenix Saturday night with a 6 p.m. tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM. The Trail Blazers then return to Moda Center to face the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 27 in their first home contest following the All-Star break.