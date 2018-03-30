Portland Powers Past Clippers for 12th Win in March

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers moved one step away from clinching another playoff berth with a 105-96 win over the LA Clippers behind a crowd of 20,013 Friday night at Moda Center. Portland led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter.

“After we made that run, I felt we had control of the game,” Jusuf Nurkic said about Portland blowing the game open in the third quarter. “We tried to learn from our mistakes and not let them come back. I think we did a pretty good job, and we’re happy to win.”

The home team’s balanced night on offense included five players in double figures, led by 21 points from Nurkic (9-17 FG), who also notched a team-high 12 rebounds and four blocks. Zach Collins tallied a new career high by halftime, scoring 13 points in the second quarter alone on 6-for-6 shooting and finishing with 15 points (7-10 FG).

“He came out of a timeout with a chip on his shoulder, and the first possession he got it, he drove it and was aggressive,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts on Collins. “I thought from that point on he was really aggressive, and I liked the way he finished.”

Portland puts another game into the win column to improve to 47-29 on the year. The Trail Blazers lead San Antonio (44-32) by three games for the third spot in the Western Conference. Portland’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot sits at just one game, setting up a win and they’re in scenario Sunday vs. Memphis.

“Feeling great. Good win, we’ve got to put it behind us though. It’s time to move on to the next one,” Collins said. “We’ve got to get Memphis back. We felt like we shouldn’t have lost that game out in Memphis,” Collins said about falling to the Grizzlies Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers finish the month of March with a 12-3 record, currently tied for the third-best record in the NBA this season and tied for fifth-best this month in team history.

With the win, the Trail Blazers secure the tiebreaker against another Western Conference contender with a 3-1 series win against the Clippers. And since Portland leads LA by six games with six to play, the Trail Blazers are guaranteed to finish higher in the Western Conference standings.

The Trail Blazers have six games remaining on the schedule – two at home and four on the road. Portland’s final four games of the season are against teams in the Western Conference playoff picture.

“We’ve got real faith in what we can accomplish,” said Damian Lillard. And I think over time, that’s allowed us to become a really good team.”

Portland extended its string of 100-point games to 19 straight, marking the longest single-season streak of games with at least 100 points since Jan. 16-April 14, 1990 (42 games, tied for team record).

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard netted 17 points, breaking a career-long streak of 19 straight games in which he scored 20+ points. He added a game-high 11 assists.

• CJ McCollum (13 points) and Evan Turner (12 points) joined Nurkic, Lillard and Collins in double figures.

• Lou Williams led all players with 23 points (10-22 FG) off the bench for the Clippers.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers have won the season series with the Clippers, 3-1, for the first time since 2013-14 (2-1). Portland has won each of the past three meetings.

• Nurkic recorded his 23rd double-double of the season, including five in the last seven games. Lillard notched his 10th double-double of the season and finished three rebounds shy of his first career triple-double.

• The Trail Blazers matched a season high with 30 assists, while holding the Clippers to just 13 assists.

• Portland scored 38 points in the paint in the first half and finished with 60 for the game, four short of a season high.

• The Trail Blazers scored 38 points in the second quarter, a new season best for points in that period.

• Ed Davis left in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return.

QUOTABLE

"It’s hard. I can’t explain that. We understand each other and the games we have. Every possession, we already know where we’re going to be and how we’re going to play. When we look at each other, we already know what we're going to do." – Jusuf Nurkic on his chemistry with Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in three games, this time at Moda Center, on Sunday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.