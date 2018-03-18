Portland Downs Detroit for 12th Straight Win, Longest Streak Since 2007

PORTLAND – Portland’s league-leading, 12-game winning streak began on Valentine’s Day, and it continued Saturday night on St. Patrick’s Day. The Trail Blazers led nearly from start to finish in dismissing the Detroit Pistons, 100-87, in front of another sellout crowd of 19,729 at Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers have won 12 straight games for the first time since December 2007 (13 games). In the 12th win during that streak (Dec. 28, 2007), Portland defeated Minnesota behind 22 points by Brandon Roy and 21 from LaMarcus Aldridge.

"We're just really focused and locked in on everything we're doing," said center Jusuf Nurkic. "That's paying off."

Portland’s 12-game winning streak equals the third-longest, single-season streak in franchise history. It is also the NBA’s longest active streak (Toronto, 11). Winners of 18 of their past 19 home games, the Trail Blazers improve to 25-11 at Moda Center and 43-26 overall this season.

"The emphasis on winning games and maintaining our position in the standings is paramount," added Head Coach Terry Stotts.

All five Blazers starters scored in double figures, led by Damian Lillard’s game-high 24 points (9-9 3-PT). Ed Davis and Evan Turner each added nine points off the bench.

The Trail Blazers nearly led from start to finish, at one point holding a 19-point advantage at 76-57 late in the third quarter. Detroit last led, 4-2, in the opening minutes. Portland outscored Detroit in the paint by a count of 46-32.

"We defended. We were steady. We were on top of the things that (Detroit) hurt us with last time," Lillard said. "We came out on high alert; we were on edge. We addressed everything they hurt us with. Defensively, we were physical, helped each other out, and communicated."

The Trail Blazers remain two games in front of Oklahoma City for the Northwest Division lead and the third spot in the Western Conference. Winners of five straight games of their own, the Thunder have been unable to make up any ground on the surging Blazers.

COACH THEM UP

With tonight’s win, Coach Stotts has tied Nate McMillan for third place among Portland’s coaching ranks with 266 wins. In his sixth season with Portland, Stotts trails only Dr. Jack Ramsay (453) and Rick Adelman (291) on Portland’s all-time wins list.

Stotts achieved another accomplishment with the win over the Pistons. He now holds an overall NBA coaching record of exactly .500 at 381-381, including stints with Atlanta and Milwaukee, while his Portland mark stands at 266-213 (.555).

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard recorded his 14th straight game with at least 20 points, just one game shy of a career mark.

• In addition to Lillard’s 24 points, CJ McCollum tallied 16, Jusuf Nurkic added 13, while Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless netted 10 points each. All of Portland’s starters scored at least seven points in the first half.

• Harkless scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 26-28. He led all players in the first quarter with eight points on 3-for-3 field goal shooting (2-2 3-PT).

• Andre Drummond led five Pistons in double digits with 18 points. The NBA’s rebounding leader grabbed a game-best 22 boards.

NOTABLES

• Portland has won each of its first 11 games after the All-Star break for the first time in team history (7, 1999-2000).

• The Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Pistons with tonight’s win.

• Lillard tied Sidney Wicks for 10th place on Portland’s franchise list for field goals made (3,502).

• Aminu added a team-high 12 rebounds to his 10 points for his sixth double-double of the season.

QUOTABLE

"It's perfect timing. Obviously, with the standings being the way they are, every game counts. You got so many teams on our heels and fighting for spots, trying to get into the postseason. It's come at a great time." - Damian Lillard on Portland's 12-game winning streak

LISTEN UP

NEXT UP

After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Trail Blazers head straight out of town for a quick trip to Los Angeles to face the Clippers. Sunday night’s tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at STAPLES Center with broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.