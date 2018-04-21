Pelicans Sweep Blazers in Game 4 Shootout

NEW ORLEANS – Game 4 in New Orleans wasn’t short on great shots and great performances on both sides, but the Pelicans made a few more plays to sweep the Trail Blazers with a 131-123 win Saturday at Smoothie King Center. A sellout crowd of 18,544 watched the Pelicans earn their spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“Each game stands on its own,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts in summarizing the series. “Both Games 1 and 2 were one possession games with a couple minutes to go, could have gone either way and they made the plays. Obviously, the blowout in Game 3, we were just totally outplayed. And I thought tonight, we showed a lot of fight.”

New Orleans opened up a 15-point lead during the third quarter Saturday, but Portland immediately cut into its 13-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, 100-87, with a 15-4 run to narrow the gap to just two points, 104-102. Five straight points by Al-Farouq Aminu made it a one-point game, 112-11, with 5:08 remaining, but Portland never could complete the comeback.

“It’s a disappointing end for us. It’s not how we envisioned it happening for us, especially having home court,” said Damian Lillard. “But they played a great series, you’ve got to give them credit for how they executed offensively. And they came in with a great defensive game plan, they threw something at us that we hadn’t seen and it worked out for them. We just didn’t play great.”

New Orleans made the most of its attempts in Game 4, shooting 57.0% (45-79) from the field, while adding 32 free throws (of 39). Portland went 50-95 from the field (52.6%) but visited the line only 16 times, making 13. The Trail Blazers turned the ball over just six times all night.

After a tightly contested first half in which neither team led by more than six points, New Orleans sprinted out of the halftime locker room. The Pelicans scored 73 points in a high-flying second half where the Trail Blazers nearly answered with 67 points of their own.

“They guarded us the same way each game. I just tried to be aggressive. Offensively, we did some things differently,” said CJ McCollum. “But I know who I am and what I’m capable of.”

The high-scoring game was complete with several terrific offensive performances on both sides, including from McCollum. He tallied 38 points on 15-for-22 field goal shooting, the most by a Trail Blazer in the series against New Orleans and only three short of a playoff career high. Al-Farouq Aminu made 11 of his 20 shots (5-11 3-PT) in scoring 27 points, also just three shy of his career mark in the postseason.

But New Orleans answered with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. Davis scored 33 of his playoff career-high and Pelicans playoff franchise-record 47 points (15-24 FG) in the second half and added 11 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double. Holiday also finished with a playoff career best, scoring 41 points (15-23 FG) to go with eight assists.

TOP SCORERS

• McCollum recorded the fourth 30-point playoff game of his career. He led the Trail Blazers in scoring in all four games. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 12 playoff games.

• Aminu scored 20+ points for the second time in the series (Game 3) and fifth time in his playoff career (all with Portland).

• Jusuf Nurkic scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the series (Game 1).

• Lillard scored 19 points and led Portland with six assists, while Evan Turner put all five starters in double figures with 15 points.

• Aminu and McCollum each netted 15 points in the first half to lead all players.

NOTABLE

• 131 points marks a new playoff record for New Orleans. The Pelicans made 17 of their 20 2-point attempts in the first half.

• Evan Turner (right toe) returned and started in Game 4 after missing Game 3. Maurice Harkless (left knee) missed Game 4 after appearing in Games 2 and 3.

• Rajon Rondo’s 16 assists were one shy of his playoff career and franchise mark from Game 1 in Portland.

• New Orleans heads to the next round winners of nine straight games dating back to the regular season.

• During the course of the series, Portland held a 98-67 advantage in bench scoring.

QUOTABLE

“It would have been easy for everybody to tuck their tails behind them, but I don’t feel like they did that. So that shows a lot of character, and I’m proud of each one of these guys.” – Al-Farouq Aminu

LISTEN UP