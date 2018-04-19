Pelicans Push Series Lead to 3-0

NEW ORLEANS – The series shifted south, but the Pelicans continued their winning ways with a 119-102 victory over the Trail Blazers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans now lead the First Round series, 3-0, heading into Saturday’s Game 4.

The Trail Blazers trailed by 19 points, 64-45, at halftime and as many as 33 in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans shot 52.9% (46-87 FG) from the field, while recording 16 steals on 24 Trail Blazers turnovers.

“It just hasn’t worked out for us. It’s one thing to say this is what we need to do to be successful against them, and it’s another thing to go out there and execute it,” said Damian Lillard. “And when things aren’t going well, and they’re hitting shots and their crowd gets into it, the game gets harder.”

The Pelicans’ hot shooting night started from the tip, as they made 13 of their 21 field goal attempts (4-7 3-PT) in the first quarter and ended the period with a 13-2 run to take a 36-20 lead into the second quarter. From that point, New Orleans maintained a double-digit advantage.

“We had some bad turnovers, they converted on them. They outran us in transition. We cut it to 11 with two and a half minutes to go in the half, we had a little momentum, and we just couldn’t close out the half,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “There were a lot of issues. I thought New Orleans played extremely well – they shot the ball well, they shared the ball well, they got out in transition, they defended us well, and we arguably had one of our worst games of the year. So it was a bad combination.”

Nikola Mirotic had a career night, scoring a game-high 30 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT) in easily the best playoff game of his career. Mirotic nearly equaled his regular season scoring average (15.6) in the first quarter alone, when he led all players with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3-PT). Anthony Davis posted 28 points (11-18 FG) and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the series.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers in scoring for the third straight game, netting 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Al-Farouq Aminu added 21 points (8-15 FG) as he recorded his fourth career game with 20+ points in the postseason. Lillard (20 points) gave Portland three 20-point scorers on the night.

“We’ve got to figure it out, dig deep, understand that it still can be a long series if we can get a win here and get back home,” said McCollum.

The Pelicans have rolled their season-ending winning streak into the postseason. New Orleans has now won eight straight games, five in the regular season and three playoff games. The Pelicans lead a playoff series, 3-0, for the first time in team history.

TOP SCORERS

Lillard passed Cliff Robinson for fifth on Portland’s all-time playoff scoring list with 817 points. Lillard has averaged 24.0 points in 34 career playoff games. He has scored 20 points or more in 23 of those games.

McCollum scored 14 points in the second quarter on 6-for-8 shooting (2-2 3-PT).

Aminu made his first two 3-point attempts and led Portland with 15 first-half points.

Jrue Holiday (16 points) and Rajon Rondo (16 points) joined Mirotic and Davis in double figures for New Orleans.

NOTABLE

Evan Turner missed Game 3 with a right toe contusion. Maurice Harkless returned to the starting lineup in his place.

Ed Davis grabbed all eight of his rebounds in the second quarter.

New Orleans held a 32-13 advantage in fastbreak scoring.

QUOTABLE

“Things just went their way. Next game, maybe they don’t shoot the ball so well. Maybe we have a better presence defensively and they don’t shoot the ball well, we get one, and we’re going back home trying to get another one. But we just got to get a win. At this point, we’ve got to have some pride, go out there and try to get a win and take it back home.” – Damian Lillard

LISTEN UP

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers and Pelicans return to Smoothie King Center for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday with an early tip time of 2 p.m. Broadcast is scheduled for NBC Sports Northwest and TNT, with the radio call on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.